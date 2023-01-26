Lawmakers introduce Daniel’s Law to state legislature

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Daniel’s Law has been introduced by local lawmakers once again in the New York State Legislature.

It’s named after Daniel Prude, who died days after an encounter with Rochester Police when he was suffering from a mental health and substance abuse crisis.

The bill would encourage local governments to establish regional response units for mental health crises, so trained mental health teams respond to those calls instead of police.

“People need support, not punishment,” Sen. Samra Brouk said. “You need someone who sees you. Someone who sees your humanity and knows that this crisis does not define you. and most importantly, someone who is trained for the moment and prepared to offer you the support you need.”

Daniel’s law was first introduced to the legislature in early 2021. The bill remains in committee.