Lawmakers pass state budget over a month after initial deadline

ALBANY, N.Y. — Over a month after the initial deadline, lawmakers in Albany have finally passed the New York State budget.

The $254 billion spending plan sets aside funding for a bell-to-bell smartphone ban in public schools, inflation refund checks, affordable housing initiatives, and more. The legislature passed the budget on Thursday night.

As News10NBC has covered, one of the biggest holdups in passing the budget was proposed changes to the state’s pre-trial Discovery Law. The law requires prosecutors to turn over evidence to defense attorneys in a timely manner. Gov. Kathy Hochul said that has led to domestic violence cases being thrown out due to technicalities.

Some lawmakers are sharing their reaction to the budget. State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt said Republicans are concerned about overspending, with the budget being $13 billion more than last year. In a statement, he said the budget is “packed with outrageous spending and political window dressing that sounds good in a press release but does nothing to improve the quality of life in our state.”

We’re working to learn what’s in the finalized budget. Here are more details on how the proposals in the budget could impact Rochester.

Smartphone restrictions in schools

The bell-to-bell smartphone ban is expected to go into effect in schools this fall. The policy will lock away students’ phones during the day for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The budget includes $13 million in funding for storage devices for phones. Students would still be allowed to use basic phones that can’t connect to the internet and laptops or tablets issued by schools as part of lesson plans. California, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia have already adopted a similar ban.

Advocates say the policy would help to prevent distractions in the classroom and the harmful effects of social media. Opponents say it would prevent students from contacting loved ones immediately if there’s something urgent. News10NBC spoke with parents and students at East High School and Brockport for their take.

Local transit funding

Hochul proposed a 3.4% increase in funding for upstate transit authorities in her budget proposal. However, RTS is asking for a 15% increase in transit funding in the budget. The CEO of RTS said that funding would be crucial toward its transition to zero-emission buses.

RTS was one of the first transit agencies in the state to start the switch to electric buses. The problem is, the buses haven’t worked out all that great in this area with our climate. So, now they’re moving to hydrogen fuel cell buses but those are even more expensive than electric and it’s taxpayers footing the bill.

Universal free school meals

Hochul wants to secure a free breakfast and lunch for every student in public schools across the state, regardless of income. She said the program would help to remove the stigma of needing help for meals.

The superintendent of the Gates-Chili Central School District said he’s seen great success with their free breakfast and lunch program implemented two years ago. An RCSD parent, who has a son in third grade who gets free breakfast and lunch every school day, said the program helps to ensure that children can focus on learning and not hunger.

Free tuition to adult students pursuing associate’s degrees in high-demand fields

A state budget proposal aims to make education free for all adult students, ages 25 to 55, who are pursuing an associate’s degree in a high-demand field.

The proposal would cover fields such as nursing, engineering, teaching, and technology at SUNY or CUNY schools. The state would cover all costs, including books, housing, and transportation. In a statement, Monroe Community College expressed support for the initiative.

Changes to the pre-trial discovery laws

Hochul is looking to bring changes to the state’s pre-trial discovery laws, the policy that requires prosecutors to turn over evidence to defense attorneys in a timely manner. News10NBC spoke with Tina Schreib, a local domestic violence survivor who lost her arm in a machete attack, who supports the changes to the law.