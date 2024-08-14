Lawmakers push for making Rochester’s streets safer for walkers and bikers

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lawmakers are pushing for legislation to create safer walkable streets and dedicated bike lanes.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other lawmakers launched a push on Tuesday for up to $23 million in federal funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All program. The announcement came at St. Michael’s Church on North Clinton Avenue in Rochester.

“Rochester is a city where people love to be able to go out. They love to walk, they love to ride bicycles. They love to be outside,” Schumer said. “And again, we want them to be as safe as can be when that happens. People should be able to bike to work, kids should be able to play outside without parents having to worry about a crash being around the corner.”

Rochester has the highest rate of deaths per crash of any mid-size city in New York State and he wants to change that. According to Schumer, the money would give communities the tools they need to develop plans for safer streets while creating jobs.

