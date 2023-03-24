Lawmakers speak about public transportation funding for RTS

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The CEO of Rochester Regional Transit service held a news conference on Friday with local lawmakers to discuss the need to fund public transportation.

Lawmakers argued that public transport is necessary for combating poverty by getting people jobs and other resources. They also argued public transportation is crucial for the growth of our region.

“Public transportation is key. Public transportation is key to create vibrant and resilient communities where people want to settle, where people want to start their jobs and where people want to start their companies,” said State Senator Samra Brouk.

Lawmakers are calling for a $10 million funding increase to be included in the final New York State budget.