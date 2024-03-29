Lawsuit filed against RPD officer; claims officer broke teenager’s tooth
ROCHESTER, N.Y.– As the Police Accountability Board outlines its report on force used against juveniles, we’re learning of a new lawsuit against a Rochester Police officer.
The suit — which names Officer Mitchell Leach, the RPD and the city — related to an incident that happened last July at the Hudson Avenue Walmart.
According to court documents, Jasmine Ofray says her 13-year-old son Chavo McGuire was already secured when Leach kneed him in the face and punched him. The lawsuit says her son’s tooth was fractured.
McGuire was the back-seat passenger in a car being chased by police. The chase ended when the car crashed at the Walmart and the four teens ran into the store.
Charges against McGuire were later dismissed.