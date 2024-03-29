Lawsuit filed against RPD officer; claims officer broke teenager’s tooth

RPD, officer, city named in lawsuit claiming officer broke teen's tooth

ROCHESTER, N.Y.– As the Police Accountability Board outlines its report on force used against juveniles, we’re learning of a new lawsuit against a Rochester Police officer.

The suit — which names Officer Mitchell Leach, the RPD and the city — related to an incident that happened last July at the Hudson Avenue Walmart.

According to court documents, Jasmine Ofray says her 13-year-old son Chavo McGuire was already secured when Leach kneed him in the face and punched him. The lawsuit says her son’s tooth was fractured.

McGuire was the back-seat passenger in a car being chased by police. The chase ended when the car crashed at the Walmart and the four teens ran into the store.

Charges against McGuire were later dismissed.