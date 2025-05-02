Lawsuit filed by Irondequoit Town supervisor to get back on ballot dismissed

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – A lawsuit filed by Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andrae Evans against the Monroe County Board of Elections (BOE) in an effort to get back on the ballot has been dismissed.

According to the BOE, it says Evans did not name a necessary party in the lawsuit and did not serve it until May 1, a day after it was filed.

This lawsuit comes after Evans needed 500 petition signatures to qualify for the primary ballot, but some of the signatures he submitted were invalidated. In his lawsuit, it claims the petition had 617 signatures that were sufficient and valid.

Evans was recently censured by the town board due to a report that claims Evans of sexual harassment as it claims he made multiple sexual comments to a former female employee of the town.

A case has been brought on by the Monroe County District Attorney to remove Evans from office after a petition was filed for his removal. A court date for the case has been set for October 25.

