Lawsuit says woman who pleaded guilty in check-kiting scheme owes $2M in separate matter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Katherine Mott, the Pittsford woman who pleaded guilty to a multi-million check-kiting scheme, is facing another legal challenge.

She’s being sued, accused of failing to pay rent at the Colgate Divinity School on South Goodman Street in Rochester where she ran a wedding and events space.

Her landlord, Vistas at Strong, says she owes nearly $2 million for defaulting on her lease and failing to pay rent. An attorney for the company confirms Mott’s business was evicted from the property last month.

Back in December, Mott pleaded guilty to money laundering in a check-kiting scheme that defrauded Five Star Bank out of $19 million. Investigators say she sent hundreds of checks between the various bank accounts to fraudulently increase the balance. You can read about check-kiting works here.

Mott is the owner of the restaurants Monroe’s and The Wintergarden and the former Crescent Beach Hotel. Investigators say Mott spent the fraudulent funds on her business ventures and personal items.