Lawyer plans to sue bus company for Chili crash victims; says same company involved in similar crash in January

Bus company in Chili crash sued; attorney says crash very similar to previous crash involving same company

CHILI, N.Y. — A bus crash in Chili on Thursday that injured 28 people — one of whom died — is mimicking another recent crash involving the same company, FlixBus. The company had another deadly crash in Lake George, north of Albany, back in January.

Edward Jazlowiecki, an attorney at Jazlowiecki and Jazlowiecki LLC, says he and three other attorneys represent all 16 of the passengers who were on the bus in the Lake George crash, including one person who died.

The driver in the Lake George crash was issued four tickets: driving while fatigued, no seat belt, unsafe lane change and unreasonable speed.

“The bus goes off the road, comes back, flips on its side — mirror image of this — we know that this fellow fell asleep,” Jazlowiecki said.

The driver in Thursday’s bus crash on I-490 has been issued the same four tickets. Jazlowiecki got a call about the crash Thursday morning.

“I said, ‘What are the facts?’ They said, ‘Very similar to the one we did in Lake George.’ I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Jazlowiecki plans to represent people in the bus crash in Chili and says he would file the lawsuit in Texas, like he did for the pending lawsuit for the January FlixBus crash in Lake George, since FlixBus North America headquarters is in Dallas.

When asked how Texas tort measure affects victim compensation here, Jazlowiecki said, “Number one, the accident happened in New York so New York law is going to apply, rather than Texas law.”

“Flix is very, very — let me say they know what they’re doing – they are limiting their liability by cutting down the companies they deal with. and the companies they deal with are small mom-and-pop firms — they usually have four or five buses — they are limited to $5 million coverage on a single bus, which is ludicrous,” Jazlowiecki said.

As for the victims in the Chili crash, one passenger has died, four others were in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital as of Friday evening, and the rest are expected to recover.

