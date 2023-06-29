Lawyers, documents say health aid used 90-year-old patient’s money, credit rating and signature to buy a home, BMW

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff says a home health aid cashed pre-signed checks of her 90-year-old patient with inflated amounts. But the patient’s lawyers told us the theft is much more complicated than that.

The lawyer says the aid used her patient’s money to buy a home, a BMW, and hire her husband as security.

Matilda “Hilda” McLeod is 90, and the sheriff says she is the victim. Alpha Harris is the in-home aid and she is charged with stealing from McLeod.

“I know she feels somewhat, what would be the word, vindicated?” said McLeod’s lawyer John Schmidt. “With a woman at her stage in life something like this was extremely traumatic, I think it would be traumatic for anybody.”

The sheriff charged Harris with stealing $60,000.

Brean, News10NBC: “What would you pin Hilda’s loss at?”

Schmidt, attorney Phillips Lytle: “At this point we’d prefer not to disclose it but it’s multiple’s of that.”

That’s because the lawyers and a separate lawsuit says Harris used McLeod’s money, credit rating, and signatures to buy a $300,000 home and used BMW.

“There was a fraudulent mortgage that Alpha Harris secured by manipulating Hilda,” Schmidt said. “There was an expensive, high end, used automobile that was purchased using Hilda’s funds and credit rating and name as a co-signer on a loan effectively without her consent.”

Berkeley Brean went to the home in Greece that Matilda McLeod ponied up $16,000 in a down payment and now — according to her attorneys — is responsible for the mortgage.

“Yep,” Schmidt said. “And the potential liability on the mortgage — down payment, brokers fees, closing costs, down payment on the car.”

Brean: “Yeah, I saw the BMW in the garage when I was at the house today at the address in Greece.”

Schmidt: “Anyone answer the door?”

Brean: “No.”

The Harris’ were not at their home when I went to talk to them.

The lawyers says when Hilda McLeod expressed some anxiety at her home, Harris hired her husband as a security guard and paid him with McLeod’s money.

The lawsuit filed in mid March in state supreme court is asking the court to order the sale of the home in Greece so that McLeod can get her money back and the mortgage can be paid off.

The hearing date on that lawsuit is July 13.