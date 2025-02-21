Layoffs expected for Lexington Avenue GM Plant

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The president of the local United Auto Workers union says they’ve been notified of layoffs coming to the Lexington Avenue GM Plant.

Local UAW President Dan Maloney says 26 full-time workers will be laid off the week of March 24. Maloney says GM is dual-sourcing some cooling-line manufacturing to a Mexican company and that GM cited a decrease in electric vehicle demand.

Maloney says the local union is working with national UAW leadership and GM to try to mitigate the losses. In a statement, GM said:

“GM Rochester Operations has notified a small number of employees of an indefinite layoff, as a result of operational changes at the plant. Impacted employees may be offered employment opportunities at Tonawanda Propulsion Systems or other GM facilities.”