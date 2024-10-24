Le Roy Police: Routes 19, 490 a major channel for drug running

LE ROY, N.Y. — Le Roy Police have a warning for drug runners: They can’t wait to meet you.

Police say State Route 19 and Route 490 is a major route for buying and selling drugs — and they know what’s going on.

Wednesday afternoon, and officer stopped a speeding driver heading toward Rochester. A woman in the car had an active warrant for drug charges, and she was carrying crack pipes.

Le Roy Police say to let your friends know their Dodge Charger patrol cars may be in your rear-view mirror next.