Leader of St. Peter’s Kitchen speaks about worries over changes in ICE raid policies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents conduct raids on people living in the U.S. illegally, President Donald Trump has pulled back on policies that once left schools, churches, and shelters as safe zones.

Bob Boyd, the leader of St. Peter’s Kitchen in Rochester, says these raids are keeping him from feeding those in need. He has been warned that ICE might come knocking at his doors.

“I’m not going to let ICE in. If they don’t have a warrant, I’m going to tell them to go away. If they pull their guns, well what am I going to do. But we are not going to cooperate them,” Boyd said.

This past year, St. Peter’s Kitchen served close to 60,000 meals to over 4,500 people. After the Trump administration reversed decade-old policies, which prohibited ICE from arresting suspected undocumented immigrants at sensitive locations, ICE can now enter schools, churches, shelters, and food pantries.

Boyd says many are afraid of being targeted unjustly. “They are in fear, they’re in fear. We had one lady today who called up she wanted to know if she could come to the pantry, and our social worker talked with her, we said yeah. The woman came down. She wasn’t too keen on giving us her name. Yeah she’s just afraid,” Boyd said.

Boyd says it’s alarming and many of his staff are concerned it will deter undocumented immigrants from getting basic needs met, like food. “And that’s not healthy for those individuals. We are talking about real people they are not just a number,” Boyd said. “They’re not murderers and rapists.”

Despite the fears in the community, Boyd says he will continue to feed this community. Boyd received a fact sheet from the National Immigration Law Center that outlines what’s changed, what’s happening, and what’s different.

“This is not good. We are not happy and we need to band together and stand up for what’s right,” Boyd said.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said: “Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense.”

The Trump administration announced in late January that it would allow federal immigration agencies to make arrests at schools, churches, and hospitals, ending a policy that had been in effect since 2011.

