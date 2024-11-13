Leaders celebrate completed renovations to Sister Cities Bridge downtown

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — State and local officials gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the completed renovations of the Frank and Janet Lamb Sister Cities Bridge.

It crosses the Genesee River, joining the Austin Steward Plaza with the Sister City Garden. Improvements to the bridge included strengthening and replacing railings, lights, and flagpoles. Crews also added flags representing Rochester’s sister cities from around the world.

New York Secretary of State Walter Mosely was at the unveiling.

“It’s an effort to not only enjoy the end result of what we’ve been doing in terms of investing in Rochester but also seeing what it does to the people who enjoy it right here in Rochester,” Mosely said.

Renovations were funded by a $10 million award from the state. It’s part of the Roc the Riverway Initiative.