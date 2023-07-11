Leaders sign final steel beam of Genesee County jail construction project

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff and other leaders held a ceremonial signing of the final steel beam at the new jail construction site in Batavia on Monday.

The jail is still under construction but the signing marks a major milestone.

Contractors provided a tour of the soon-to-be-completed jail. When finished, the jail will house 184 inmates. For the first time, Genesee County will be able to house female inmates. The current facility was built more than a century ago.

“It’s a complete opposite of what we’re working in now. The facility we have right now was built in 1902 and expanded in 1984. It’s well outside its life expectancy,” said Sheriff William Sheron Jr.

Construction is expected to be done by early next year.