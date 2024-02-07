Leaders will read to students at RCSD School No. 33 for World Read Aloud Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several leaders in the community will read to students on Wednesday at RCSD School No. 33 for World Read Aloud Day.

The day is celebrated globally by students, schools, and supporters of literacy in more than a hundred countries. Its purpose is to spread awareness that everyone has the right to learn to read.

The event takes place at 9:15 a.m. Some of the leaders scheduled to attend are Mayor Malik Evans, County Executive Adam Bello, and Superintendent Carmine Peluso. There will also be members of the Rochester Knighthawks and representatives from Seneca Park Zoo, the Rochester Museum and Science Center, and Ibero-American Action League.