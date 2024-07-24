Learn about city resources over hots and burgers at free Peace Barbecue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Members of the City of Rochester’s Pathways to Peace outreach team are hosting neighborhod barbecues this summer.

It’s all part of their efforts to reduce youth violence and strengthen neighborhood by building positive relationships.

This week’s event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at MLK Park, 353 Court St.

Additional barbecues will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on:

Wednesday, July 31, at the corner of Grand Avenue and Chamberlain Street

Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the corner of Joseph Avenue and Upper Falls Boulevard

Thursday, Aug. 15, at the corner of Flint Street and Jefferson Avenue

Friday, Aug. 30, at Ontario Beach Park, 50 Beach Ave. near the Dentzel Carousel

Pathways to Peace members help youth who are resorting to violence to settle disputes or who become involved with gangs and drugs. To learn more, visit here.