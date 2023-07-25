LeBron James’ son rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest

The son of basketball icon LeBron James, Bronny James, collapsed during a workout in Los Angeles Monday and was rushed to the hospital, the family said.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” according to a family statement.

“He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game in January, Tweeted his support:

Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. 🙏🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) July 25, 2023

Bronny James, 18, announced earlier this year that he plans to play basketball at the University of Southern California, where the medical emergency unfolded.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical emergency in the 3400 block of South Figueroa Street at 9:26 a.m. PT on Monday and took an adult male to the hospital, a department spokesperson said.

The Galen Center, the home arena of USC basketball, is at 3400. S. Figueroa St.

