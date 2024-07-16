Legacy Celebration will be at Letchworth State Park

CASTILE, N.Y. – The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) is inviting the public to the New York State Parks Legacy Celebration at Letchworth State Park on Saturday, July 20, in Castile.

The theme of the program is “Inherit the Legacy” and it takes place at multiple locations in the park from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Breakfast Buffet at Glen Iris Inn featuring historic reenactments

11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Legacy Ceremony at Lower Falls

1 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Area history presentation by local historian Tom Cooke at Humphrey Nature Center, supported by the Friends of Letchworth SP

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Special activities in the Highbanks Recreation Area including face painting, balloon artists, hot air balloon tethering, and food vendors

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Performances by area theater troupe Shake on the Lake

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Live Music by Nik and the Nice Guys

9:30 p.m. — 10 p.m. Fireworks Display

Most programs are free. The breakfast buffet is $20/person and reservations can be made by calling (585) 493-2622. Certain activities at the Highbanks Recreation Area require a fee. Standard vehicle entrance fees also apply.

This event supports the Governor’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative, which was launched earlier in July to promote physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings.

More information on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and the OPRHP Blog.