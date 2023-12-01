Legacy Retirement Communities will lay off 381 local employees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Watermark Retirement Communities, which runs a number of Legacy properties across the Rochester region will lay off 381 employees in March.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed with the New York State Department of Labor, the company’s management contract has been terminated at Cranberry Landing, Erie Station, Fairways, Grande’Vie, Park Crescent, Parklands, and Willow Pond and all of the employees who work there, will be laid-off.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Watermark Retirement Communities tells News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke:

“Watermark values our Legacy senior living communities across Rochester, and is immensely proud of the success we have achieved as their operating management company since 2017. We realize that many owner groups—the entities who secure our services—are facing challenging economic environments nationwide, which can prompt property manager changes unrelated to manager performance. While Watermark will no longer manage day-to-day operations at seven Legacy communities (Cranberry Landing, Erie Station, Fairways, Grande’Vie, Park Crescent, Parklands, and Willow Pond), we are committed to a smooth transition to the new management team. Watermark will enthusiastically continue as the operating manager for Legacy at Clover Blossom, Legacy at Maiden Park. Each will keep benefitting from Watermark’s industry-leading care and award-winning programs, which are hallmarks in more than 60 senior living communities in 19 states. As a 36-year-old, privately held company whose reputation has been built on service, innovation, integrity and financial stability, we create extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive. All of us look forward to wholeheartedly serving Rochester seniors and their families in the years to come.”