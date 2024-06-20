Legacy Wine Bar holds grand opening on Juneteenth

Grand opening held for Legacy Wine Bar on State Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ebony Smart, a woman of color and first-time business owner, opened a new wine bar and restaurant, Legacy, on State Street in downtown Rochester.

Juneteenth was specifically chosen for the grand opening because of its significance to Ebony. It represents her emancipation — both literally and figuratively — from multiple roadblocks, and the opportunity to succeed as a minority businesswoman.

“When we opened, he street was not open — no one could drive or walk down this street. So it was just construction. So now that the construction is done, we can just drive, park on the street, people can walk down the street — and so this is a perfect day because we fought through that,” she said.

The wine bar serves cultural cuisine and wines made by family-owned operations from the Finger Lakes region and around the world.