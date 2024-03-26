Legislation aims to make home ownership more accessible, make it easier to evict squatters

Legislation aims to make home ownership more accessible

Republican state lawmakers are pushing to make home ownership more accessible in New York.

The legislative package, introduced Tuesday in the state Senate, includes tax credits and incentives — and, according to the lawmakers, removes regulatory burdens and encourages new construction.

Members of the Senate Republican conference discussed the package Tuesday morning at the state Capitol.

“Home ownership used to be the pathway to building equity and generational prosperity for your family… but currently in our state, from the Bronx all the way to Buffalo, that American dream is unattainable for a large portion of the population,” said Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua.

The proposed legislation also addresses “squatters’ rights.” If passed, it would establish squatting as third-degree trespassing and speed up the process of evicting squatters.