Legislature approves $1.4B Monroe County budget for 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Legislature passed County Executive Adam Bello’s 2024 budget. The spending plan is $1.4 billion.

Dozens of people came out to Tuesday night’s meeting to have their voices heard about some pressing issues. It was the last county Legislature meeting of the year, and there was a lot on the agenda. The meeting was so packed that many had to wait to get into the meeting to have their chance to speak.

Members of the Federation of Social Workers were rallying for better pay and benefits. They have been in negotiations with the county since may, and their contract expires Dec. 31. They held signs and chanted “Fair Contract Now.”

They were “doing what they can do to stand up and call for a fair contract,” said Colin O’Malley, chief of staff for the Rochester Labor Council.

The biggest thing on Tuesday’s agenda and on people’s minds was the $1.4 billion budget proposal. It includes no increase in the tax levy and a $20.5 million budget increase for the sheriff’s office, which some decried.

“The county wants to give $20.5 million more to the sheriff’s department while we have social workers, youth advocates, rent control advocates all here today asking for more money.” one person said in the public-forum segment of the meeting.

Legislator Rachel Barnhart proposed at $10 million amendment that create a housing fund to address what she says is a housing crisis. The amendment was not approved.

“One of the things that we have found is It’s very difficult to find permanent housing for people when they become unhoused,” Barnhart said.

News10NBC also asked Barnhart about her decision not to vote over last weekend for the new Democratic majority leadership.

“We did not come to the consensus of 15 which is required for president, but I am confident that talks will continue,” Barnhart said.

Fourteen legislators voted for Yversha Roman to be president of the Democratic-majority Legislature. But Barnhart and Mercedes Vazquez-Simmons say any announcements about who’s going to lead the county Legislature is premature.

“We continue to have conversations, we continue to collaborate, and I’m sure we will be able to get there,” Roman said.

Barnhart’s $10 million housing fund amendment did not pass, but the 2024 budget passed unanimously.