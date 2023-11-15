Legislature votes against funding study on feasibility of replacing RG&E with public utility

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Legislature voted down a proposal on Tuesday night that would have set aside a million dollars to study whether it’s feasible replace RG&E with a public utility.

Advocates for a public takeover of RG&E cite billing and customer service issues along with slow power recovery times after storms as some of the reasons. News10NBC has investigated RG&E billing and customer service issues for more than year. Some legislators say now is not the time for a study.

Rochester City council voted to co-fund the public utility study but it would require other government bodies to share in the cost, hence the vote in the legislature. Some legislators expressed interest in re-visiting this issue.