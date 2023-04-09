Leo’s Bakery and Deli expects 2,000 customers the day before Easter Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -Sunday is Easter Sunday, which means bakeries around town have been working around the clock to make sure their shelves are stocked for the holiday.

Leo’s Bakery and Deli on Despatch Drive in East Rochester has been preparing for Easter for weeks now.

“It’s not like we’re just supporting our store, we have to keep everybody full staff,” said Leo’s store manager, Lizz Hoffman.

The store owner says he expects the bakery to have 2,000 customers on Saturday.