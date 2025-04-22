LeRoy Police: Woman causes fire at multi-family home, then leaves to buy drugs

LEROY, N.Y. — A woman was arrested after LeRoy Police said she caused a fire at a multi-family home when lighting a cigarette, then drove away to buy drugs.

All residents were displaced by the fire, including a mother and a son living in a lower apartment. When LeRoy firefighters and officers arrived at the home on Monday, they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the Union Street home.

Crews helped everyone to evacuate and no one was injured. Investigators eventually determined that the fire started because a woman was lighting a cigarette using broken lighters while sitting on her bed in the morning. That ignited the mattress and caused the fire to spread.

According to police, the woman was smoking crack cocaine the night before. Police say she admitted to leaving the burning home and driving to Rochester to buy more crack. Police also say she admitted to using the drug before driving back and had a revoked license.

The Red Cross is providing shelter to those displaced by the fire. The woman is charged with reckless endangerment.