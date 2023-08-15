Letchworth ranks as the most popular state park for camping

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Letchworth is the most popular New York State park for camping according to a new study by Insuranks.com.

The nationwide study on camping found that nearly 2 out of 3 Americans have gone or plan to go camping in 2023. Out of those, 19% of people said they’re choosing camping for vacations to save money.

For camping in National Parks, Yellowstone was the most popular, followed by the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park, and Glacier National Park.

Letchworth beat out other renowned state park camping grounds including those at Niagara Falls State Park.