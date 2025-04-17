Letchworth State Park honors Neurodiversity Acceptance Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Letchworth State Park raised the New York State neurodiversity flag at its visitor center on Wednesday in honor of Autism and Neurodiversity Acceptance Month.

State park officials say it’s a step toward making nature more inclusive and accessible to everyone.

“Today is a really special day to recognize that the parks are available for all and it is all of our mission to ensure that they remain accessible to all as well,” said Randy Simons with the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Letchworth State Park is also home to the “Autism Nature Trail”. That’s a one-mile loop filled with experiences designed for people on the autism spectrum.

