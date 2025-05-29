Letter asks state officials to make leadership changes at Office of Cannabis Management

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A letter claiming to be from staff at the State Office of Cannabis Management called on state officials for leadership changes within the agency.

The letter, which was also sent to State Senator Jeremy Cooney, who represents parts of the Rochester area, requested the removal of Acting Executive Director Felicia Reid, Chief Administrative Officer Susan Filburn, and Director of Administration Amanda Wilson from their positions.

The letter says morale among staff is low and that “an environment of fear and retaliation has taken hold.”

In a statement to News10NBC, Sen. Cooney said, “I find the claims in the letter concerning and will closely monitor any steps taken by the governor and the Office of General Services to review current agency culture.”

Here is the full statement from Cooney:

“Let’s first recognize the significant operational improvement of the Office of Cannabis Management under its new leadership. That said, I take seriously the letter written by state employees of the OCM, detailing allegations of a negative workplace within the agency. I find the claims in the letter concerning and will closely monitor any steps taken by the Governor and the Office of General Services to review current agency culture. We deeply value the public service of all of our state employees.”

