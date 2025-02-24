LGBTQ+ Together hosts rights rally to stand against civil rights rollbacks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several local organizations gathered for the “Greater Rochester Rally for Our Rights” hosted by Rochester LGBTQ+ Together.

The event took place Feb. 23 at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in downtown Rochester.

It was held in partnership and solidarity with Next Generation Men Of Transition; Pride at Work – Rochester Finger Lakes Chapter; Rainbow Seniors ROC, Roc Trans Mascs, Trans Alliance of Greater Rochester, TransParent Rochester, WAVE Women Inc. and We Exist Coalition of the Finger Lakes – along with other special guest speakers.

Organizers emphasized the importance of making their voices heard and standing together.

In a statement, they declared, “We cannot and will not allow a rollback of our civil rights.”

