Li-Cycle announces it is cutting about 60 positions, 10 of them in Rochester area

Li-Cycle, the lithium-ion battery recycling company that is trying to build a hub in Rochester’s Eastman Business Park, Tuesday announced it is cutting jobs.

Li-Cycle is cutting about 60 positions, or about 17 percent of the company’s global workforce. Ten of those employees are in the Rochester area.

Li-Cycle put construction of its hub on hold as it tries to get financing to complete the project.

The company did announce it has completed a $75 million investment from Glencore, a company that produces nickel and cobalt for lithium-ion batteries.