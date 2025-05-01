Li-Cycle announces sale of business and assets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Embattled lithium-ion battery recycler Li-Cycle announced it is up for sale. The company said it may face bankruptcy if a buyer is not found.

Li-Cycle has been struggling to pay off debts, which it needs to do before completing a hub in Rochester. In a statement from the company, they said they will need to “significantly modify or terminate its operations and may need to dissolve and liquidate its assets under applicable insolvency laws or otherwise file for insolvency protection.”

In 2023, the construction of a major expansion at Eastman Business Park was halted due to escalating construction costs. The company promised as a result of this project, 275 jobs would have been brought to Rochester in exchange for millions in taxpayer loans.

The company was also delisted from the New York Stock Exchange back in February.

