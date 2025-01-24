License plate reader helps Greece Police locate stolen car, 2 arrested

GREECE, N.Y. — Technology played a crucial role in helping Greece Police Department (GPD) track down a stolen car on West Ridge Road.

According to GPD, a license plate reader alert notified officers about a stolen vehicle yesterday morning. The car, reported stolen from Canisteo, was located on Stone Road with two occupants inside.

Officers arrested Brandie Morabito and Durune Hill Jr., both from Rochester. They received appearance tickets and were handed over to the Rochester Police Department due to outstanding warrants.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.