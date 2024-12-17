Licensed drone operator weighs in on suspicious drone activity along Lake Ontario shoreline

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Residents along the lakeshore from Charlotte to Greece have reported seeing drones flying in the area. While there’s nothing illegal about this activity, the state police are asking people to report any suspicious drone activity.

Alex Ramos, a licensed drone operator, often flies his drone at Ontario Beach Park.

“I’ve flown over Lake Ontario before,” Ramos said. “Obviously not too far out in case the drone loses battery and flies away.”

Senator Chuck Schumer is among those seeking more clarity on drone operations.

“Our local people who have questions about these drones should not have to shake an 8 ball to get an answer,” Schumer stated.

Schumer emphasized the need for technology to track drones.

“If the technology exists for a drone to make it up into the sky, there certainly is the technology that can track the craft with precision and determine what the heck is going on,” he said.

The FAA has specific restrictions on drone flights, including prohibitions above Washington D.C., restricted airspace, and within five miles of an airport.

Ramos noted issues with drones at sporting events.

“I’ve spoken to some of the people at the Red Wings, and they said they had drones falling onto their field during games,” he mentioned.

The Red Wings clarified that while drones haven’t fallen on their field, they experienced at least one game delay due to a drone flying overhead before the 2022 season.

State police encourage anyone witnessing unusual drone activity to report it.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.