Lifetime Assistance gets $40K in funding to help people of all abilities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lifetime Assistance received a grant aiming to empower people of all abilities through higher wages. The grant, totaling $40,000, will bring some employees with disabilities at Lifetime Assistance up to minimum wage.

The funding comes from two sources: $20,000 from New York State Industries for the Disabled and another $20,000 matched by Lifetime Assistance. The employees benefiting from this grant are workers in scanning and shredding for state and local government agencies, businesses, and other customers.

“You can look over, there’s a lot of excitement for our workers. They work hard every single day and we’re really elated that we’re able to provide them with this opportunity to make higher wages,” said Bryan O’Donovan, President & CEO of Lifetime Assistance.

Currently, there is legislation in New York that would bring all disabled workers up to minimum wage. The bill is in committee in the State Senate.

