Light bulb change leads to Ontario County apartment fire

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Crews were called to a fire at a building on East Avenue in Clifton Springs around noon on Sunday.

Fire officials said they found part of an apartment’s ceiling smoldering near a light fixture. Firefighters removed that part of the ceiling.

The tenant told deputies that a half hour before he called 911, he changed the light bulb in the living room. It’s believed the movement of the light socket and exposed wires led to the fire.