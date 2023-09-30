‘Light The Night’ walk honors those touched by cancer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — To benefit The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, people walked with lanterns lit at Innovative Field Friday night during the annual “Light The Night” walk.

“This is an opportunity for our organization to participate in this event whether we’re walking for someone who is battling forms of blood cancer or walking for someone in memory, someone that you’ve lost to blood cancer, or you yourself are a survivor and you’re walking,” says Joe Dileo with Vision Financial Group who walked for his wife who is a cancer survivor.

“Leukemia can be a silent cancer. A lot of people fight and you don’t even know. And so by raising awareness, more people realize it is a bigger deal that we think,” says Heather Hermon who is currently battling cancer.

The lanterns were lit with different colors to signify differemt meaning. Those with red lanterns symbolized someone walking from someone with blood cancer.

White lanterns signified cancer survivors. Those walking in memory of someone lost to cancer had gold lanterns.