‘Like being hit by a sledgehammer’: East Rochester officer recounts being shot at 6 times, hit once, saved by vest

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officer Brad Steve of the East Rochester Police Department spoke about a harrowing call in which he was shot on duty. The man responsible, Raymond Noel, was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison.

Steve was called to a domestic situation on Garfield Street in January 2024 when he was shot.

“The thing I kept telling myself not knowing if it went through my vest – if I was hit somewhere else. With adrenaline I just kept on telling myself I gotta stay in the fight,” Steve said.

Steve was shot at six times, with one bullet hitting his bullet-proof vest.

“The best way I can describe it is like being hit in the chest with a sledgehammer,” he recalled. Despite the protective vest, the experience left a lasting impact. “Probably the scariest moment of my life,” he admitted.

Steve was confident that Noel had a gun when he responded to the call.

“As Mr. Noel approached me, we were talking, having a candid conversation. As he walked by me I could see a bud of a handgun in the pocket of his pants,” he explained.

Reflecting on the incident, Steve acknowledged the importance of his vest. He also noted that a bullet narrowly missed his head.

Steve is now dealing with the psychological aftermath, including post-traumatic stress and anxiety.

“It’s a lot to deal with. You know sleeplessness – night terrors,” he shared.

With over 25 years in law enforcement, Steve came out of retirement to work part-time with the East Rochester Police Department.

He questioned his continued service after the shooting, saying, “I’ve done my career, I’ve done my time– why am I still doing this? But I thank God and by his grace, I was there because who knows what would have happened if I wasn’t.”

District Attorney Sandra Doorley remarked that Noel has the rest of his life to contemplate his actions.

