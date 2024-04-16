Lilac Festival is partnering with Autism Up to create sensory-friendly space

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 126th annual Lilac Festival in May is aiming to become more accessible than ever. The festival is partnering with the local non-profit Autism Up to create a sensory-friendly space at Highland Park.

The tent and outdoor area will be away from the music and busy common areas for people who need a break from any overwhelming sights and sounds.

“I’m hopeful that all of the folks out there who can use this space will know that they are welcome and that they can feel comfortable and they can finally enjoy the festival, if they haven’t been able to in years past,” said Jenny Lomaglio, co-executive producer of the Lilac Festival.

The sensory space will have low lighting and have activities and items available like coloring books, fidgets, noise cancelling headphones, and other aids for those who need it.

Autism Up staff and volunteers will be at the event for all 10 days to support visitors who come to the sensory space. The Lilac Festival will run from Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 19. You can read more about the festival here.