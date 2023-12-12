Lilac Festival producer not returning in 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has confirmed that Lilac Festival’s Producer Jeff Springut has chosen not to produce the 126th anniversary of the festival.

Springut has produced the festival since 2013 for people across Monroe County and beyond.

A spokesperson for the county says moving forward, they’ll be working with two seasoned professionals with long histories in the festival. Organizers says they are in good hands to coordinate.

News10NBC will bring you more details about Springut’s departure as we receive them.