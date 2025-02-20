Lilac Festival’s music lineup includes American Idol winner Chayce Beckham

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The grounds of Highland Park are full of snow now but the 127th annual is just months away, complete with a star-studded music lineup.

Country artist Chayce Beckham, the 2021 winner of American Idol, is among the headliners. The acclaimed Afrobeat group Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, featuring the son of Afrobeat innovator Fela Kuti, will also take the stage.

Festival organizers announced the music headliners for the KeyBank Center Stage on Thursday and released Spotify playlist where people can stream the artists’ music. The Lilac Festival will run for ten days in a row, from Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 18. Here’s the lineup:

Friday, May 9: Sir Woman (R&B, soul, and indie pop from group form Austin, TX). For fans of Lake Street Dive, Sammy Rae & Friends, & Vulfpeck).

Saturday, May 10: Katie Pruitt (Soul, singer-songwriter, and folk artist form Nashville, TN) For fans of John Mayer, Brandi Carlile & Ed Sheeran.

Sunday, May 11: Chayce Beckham (Country artist from Apple Valley, CA). An “American Idol” winner whose raw country sound is reminiscent of Chris Stapleton & Ella Langley.

Monday, May 12: Cruel Summer (A Rochester-based musical tribute to Taylor Swift). This musical experience will cover all of Taylor’s biggest Era’s Tour hits.

Tuesday, May 13: Vibrant Beats (A Salsa and Latin fusion group from Rochester). It features AFriKan2, Orchestra Antonetti, 5 Con Swing & Bachata Rebelde

Wednesday, May 14: The Skycoasters with Shine. This Rochester party band is known for their energetic mix of rock, pop, R&B, swing & funk.

Thursday, May 15: Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 (An Afrobeat and funk group from Lagos, Nigeria). The son of Fela Kuti continues the Afrobeat tradition, blending powerful rhythms and lyrics.

Friday, May 16: The Aces (An Alternative pop and indie rock group from Provo, Utah). This sister-duo and friends lead single, “Daydream,” has 35 million streams. For fans of HAIM, The 1975, & Chappell Roan.

Saturday, May 17: The Dirty Dozen Brass Band (A New Orleans jazz, bebop, and funk group from New Orleans). For fans of Trombone Shorty.

Sunday, May 18: Beach Weather (A pop rock and indie pop group from Phoenix, AZ) Beach Weather has more than 1 billion streams on their latest hit. It’s the perfect festival finale for fans of Arctic Monkeys, Harry Styles & Tame Impala.

Organizers will also announce Local supporting talent during a release party on March 6. You can learn more about the artists and get VIP tickets covered from the elements here.

The Lilac Festival typically draws 500,000 or more visitors with its music, food, shopping, and the fragrant scents of multiple lilac varieties. Highland Park has the largest collection of lilacs in the northeast. Vendors, artists, and sponsors can apply to take part in the 2025 festival online here.