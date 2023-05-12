Lilacs out ‘in all their glory’ for first day of fest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It can be a bit stressful to plan an outdoor festival in Rochester in early May, but you couldn’t have asked for better weather Friday to kick off the Rochester Lilac Festival.

Whether it’s seeing firsthand why Rochester’s been called the Flower City since the 1800s, or listening to live music, or eating festival foods, there’s plenty to do over the 10-day event.

Visiting Highland Park in May is a yearly tradition for many, but organizers expect the festival to be even more popular this year because so many are in town for college graduations and the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

The big questions is always about how the lilacs will look. Mark Quinn, the head of horticulture for the Monroe County Parks Department, says they are ready for their close up.

“It’s the opening day of the Lilac Festival and the lilacs have come out in all their glory. It’s absolutely great today. The lilacs are at full bloom right now. This is as good as they’re going to get,” he said.

Highland Park on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo: Johnny Nixon/WHEC)

Tova Myers said her favorite part is enjoying the visit with her family.

“Just walking around, being with the good vibes and energy, seeing the beautiful colors of the lilacs, just everyone seems to be in such a great mood,” she said.

The festival returns to its 10-day run after being held over three weekends during the pandemic. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through May 21.

