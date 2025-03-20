Lima American Legion to host gaming event Saturday for Veterans

BLOOMFIELD N.Y. — The Lima American Legion is hosting an event that gives Veterans and their families a way to relax and enjoy a day of gaming.

On Saturday, the Legion will host an “Open House Game Day” where they provide food and drinks and will feature PC games, tabletop games, retro gaming consoles and TVs.

The NYS Department of Veterans Services Mobile Van will also be available at the event to assist Veterans with filing VA claims and appeals, enrolling in VA healthcare, property tax exemptions for NYS residences and Fresh Connect checks for farmers’ markets.

This event will be held at the Lima American Legion from 12-4p.m. Saturday and is free for all Veterans and their families.

Visit the Lima American Legion Facebook for more information or join their Discord group for updates.