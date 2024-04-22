Lindy Ruff returning to Buffalo to lead Sabres

A face familiar to Buffalo hockey fans is coming back.

The Sabres have named Lindy Ruff the new head coach – or, new old head coach.

Ruff led the squad from 1997-2003, a tenure that included a couple of playoff runs and a Stanley Cup final.

He will replace Don Granato, who was fired by Buffalo last week. Ruff was fired last month by the New Jersey Devils, a year after they posted their best regular-season record.

