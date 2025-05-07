Lines at Rochester airport still moving smoothly after REAL ID requirement takes effect

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Twenty years after Congress passed the REAL ID Act, the requirement is finally in effect on Wednesday.

Now, travelers will need a REAL ID, an enhanced driver’s license, or a passport to fly within the U.S. If travelers have just an ordinary license, they’ll move to a different line for additional screening before flying, which may cause delays.

News10NBC was at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Wednesday morning to see the new policies in effect. Our photojournalist says the lines went through the TSA quickly and the airport had additional staff to help travelers. People who try to go through security with just an ordinary license will get an orange card to indicate that they need additional screening.

We spoke to one traveler who used her passport instead of a REAL ID, but supports the new requirement.

“They did give ample notice for people to actually acquire one. So, yeah, I think it’s fair. I think it’s great to have an extra security measure. I’m a little bit indifferent just because I always do use my passport, but I think it’s a great added protection,” Kerri Castlin said.

You can learn how to get a REAL ID or an enhanced driver’s license on the website for the New York State DMV.

