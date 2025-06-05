Lineup announced for Roc Summer Soul Music Festival

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Multiple nationally-renowned soul artists will once again perform in Rochester in August. Organizers have announced the lineup for the 30th annual Roc Summer Soul Music Festival.

Legendary singer and songwriter Jeffrey Osborne will headline the festival. There will also be performances by Dave Hollister, Sunshine Anderson, Sky Whatley, Negus IRap, and Erin and Ross. Rochester’s renowned dance company Garth Fagan Dance will also perform.

The festival takes place from 2 to 10 p.m. at Innovative Field in downtown Rochester on Saturday, Aug. 9. General admission is $25. You can get tickets and learn more about the lineup here.