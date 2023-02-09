Liquor store on University Ave burglarized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A liquor store on University Avenue in the city was broken into on Thursday morning. Police responded to Universal Liquor near Culver Road just after 1:15 a.m.

Police say a car drove through the front doors, causing major damage. Investigators also say the suspects stole items from the store and then got away in that same car.

That car was later spotted in the area of Prince Street and East Main Street, which led to a chase.

police stopped following it because of unsafe speeds.

Police are still looking for that car this morning. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.