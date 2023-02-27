Lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Rochester expected to add 270 new jobs after federal loan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A lithium-ion battery recycling facility at Eastman Business Park is expected to add 270 new jobs after getting a $375 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Rochester’s Li-Cycle Plant could become one of America’s largest supplies of recycled materials for batteries, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who helped to secure the loan. He will be at the plant on Monday to speak about the funding boost.

Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used to electrify transportation, such as powering electric cars, bikes, or scooters. Li-Cycle aims to become a key part of the race to lead the electric vehicle market for the U.S. Currently, China is the world’s leader in making lithium-ion batteries.

“The heart of hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles, which will soon dominate our roads, will be made with battery components from right here in Rochester,” Schumer said.

The loan is funded through the Inflation Reduction Act, signed in August 2022, which aims to curb inflation by promoting clean energy among other things.