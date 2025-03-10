Little Theatre hosts local author after book makes it to big screen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester native and author Edward Ashton is enjoying success this week as a movie adaptation of his book “Mickey 7” has made it to the big screen.

The movie “Mickey 17” premiered Sunday at the Little Theatre. The story follows a man who signs up for a job in space as essentially a test dummy, who dies and gets brought back to life with cloning.

Robert Pattinson plays the lead role and Ashton shared a funny story about when he announced that the Hollywood star would be in his movie.

“I was very excited. I Tweeted out that Robert Pattinson is going to be the star of this movie. And oh my God, I got roasted,” Ashton said. “Nothing I’ve put on social media has gone more viral than that Tweet. I got like 20,000 replies and every one of them started with you idiot. This is the greatest actor of our generation. He’s going to be in your movie and you can’t even spell his name.”

“Mickey 17” is now in theaters nationwide and getting positive reviews from both critics and moviegoers. It’s considered certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 78%.

