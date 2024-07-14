Live updates: Biden delivers remarks on Trump rally shooting

6 min ago

Biden directs probe into Trump rally shooting to be ‘thorough and swift’

BY COLLEEN LONG

President Biden said he’s directed an independent review of the security at the rally Saturday where a gunman apparently tried to assassinate Donald Trump.

Biden said he has also directed the U.S. Secret Service to review all security measures for the Republican National Convention which begins Monday in Milwaukee.

Biden urged Americans not to make assumptions about the motive of the shooter, who was killed by U.S. Secret Service. He says they’re working swiftly to investigate the incident.

“Unity is the most elusive goal of all,” he added, while urging the public to strive for it.

What began as a jubilant rally for Donald Trump, just days before he becomes the official Republican presidential nominee, ended in mere minutes with the former president bloodied and a suspected would-be assassin shot dead by Secret Service.