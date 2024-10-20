Live updates: Bills trail the Titans 3-0 after one quarter of play

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills’ matchup against the Tennessee Titans is underway at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are playing with a new all-star wide receiver on their squad, former Clevland Brown Amari Cooper.

The game comes less than a week after the Bills’ win against the New York Jets, knocking off a two-game losing streak to get to 4-2. The Titans are 1-4 despite their defense ranking number one in the NFL in yards per game.

We’ll have live quarter-by-quarter updates in this story throughout the game and on News10NBC’s Twitter.

First Quarter

Buffalo’s first three drives ended in three-and-outs with drive #1 being halted by an Amari Cooper drop on third down. Josh Allen started the day 1-for-5 with the lone pass being completed to tight end Dawson Knox. James Cook has rushed four times for 13 yards.

Tennessee picked up a first down on their first play from scrimmage, but ended up punting on that drive. Their next possession saw two third down conversions, both passing before Tony Pollard ran for 14 yards to bring the Titans inside the Bills 30-yard-line. On 3rd & 13, the Bills defense managed to get off the field, giving up a 10-yard grab by Tyler Boyd. Titans kicker Nick Folk knocked in the 25-yard field goal to give Tennessee a 3-0 lead with 2:57 left in the quarter.